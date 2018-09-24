Motorists are sure to feel the sting of petrol prices today as regular petrol creeps over $2.40.

According to PriceWatch, most fuel stations across the South Island are charging above $2.40 for 91 petrol and the same pinch can be seen in the capital.

In Auckland, the price remains about $2.25 for 91.

The price of diesel has soared to $1.809 in some South Island locations.

Next month a 3.5c a litre excise tax will be added nationwide.

Earlier this month the Herald spoke to motor industry representatives who said high fuel prices were pushing Kiwis into smaller cars creating waiting lists for sought-after models.