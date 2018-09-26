Once maligned as a scruffy herd of feral horses, grazing and trampling over threatened native plants, plans have now been announced to erect a bronze statue to celebrate the humble Kaimanawa brumbie.

A group interested in the welfare and preservation of the wild horses is seeking community support for putting up a life-size bronze Kaimanawa horse on State highway One in central Waiouru.

Twenty-one years ago, a Department of Conservation report called for culling of the horses after the herd reached 1700 and was taking a heavy toll on the environment through grazing and trampling. Fragile and unique wetlands and tussocklands and many special plants were under threat, the report said.

By 2010, the herd was reduced to 300 and musters were held every two years to maintain the population, with some being rehomed across New Zealand.

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses will present concepts for the statue at the Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board meeting on Thursday, October 4 and hopes for a good turnout of Waiouru residents to listen to the proposal.

Ruapehu District Council group manager of community services, Margaret Hawthorne said both the council and the army were supportive of the project, given the community board and the Waiouru community agreed and considered it as a benefit to the town.

"The project team has identified a suitable site on the road reserve opposite the Rangipo St intersection that is just to the north of the Army Museum," said Hawthorne.

"We feel that the life-size bronze statue set amongst raised landscaping using boulders and tussock grasses from the area will look amazing and make a really positive contribution to Waiouru's central business area."

She said the use of bronze with easy care natural elements from the surrounding area will mean long-term maintenance and costs will be minimal."

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses spokesperson Alan Buscke said the group was not asking for any ratepayer money to go toward the cost of the statue or landscaping.

"If the project gets the go-ahead the goal is to raise around $130,000 and we already have a number of fundraising ideas in mind," he said.

"The Kaimanawa horses are already strongly identified with Waiouru and the Desert Rd and the statue will help strengthen this special connection."

It is envisaged that it will not only be a great local attraction that will give people another reason to stop but help to raise public awareness and support for the long-term welfare of the wild herd.

Buscke said KHH would like to warmly invite Waiouru residents and other interested people to come along and hear their presentation to the Community Board.

To find out more about KHH see the website kaimanawaheritagehorses.org orFacebook page.

The Community Board meeting starts at 6pm on Thursday, October 4 at the Waiouru Community Centre, Queree Drive, Waiouru.