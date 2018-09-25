A Whanganui teenager's parents say they believed they had lost their daughter three times but that she managed to beat the odds and survive a traumatic brain infection.

Known by friends and family as a "cheeky, vibrant redhead," 17-year-old Alice Giltrap was taken into Whanganui Hospital with what was thought to be glandular fever last Monday .

Within half an hour of arriving she stopped breathing.

"They [Whanganui hospital staff] brought her back, they revived her. The first two days we were told she was probably not going to make it," said Alice's mother, Maree Dowdle.

Advertisement

Dowdle said initially staff at Whanganui Hospital thought Alice had meningitis and they were immediately flown to Wellington Hospital where the Whanganui Girls College student had a piece of her skull removed to allow the swelling in her brain to come down.

It is now believed she had what is known as encephalitis of the brain - a different type of infection to meningitis.

Dowdle said her daughter had recovered and was now showing some positive signs.

"On the third day she started to respond and smile. The nurses and doctors here are shocked, they've never seen anyone with what she's got wrong with her do what she's doing.

"She can talk, smile, laugh and recognises us. And then she has periods where she sleeps a lot and is a bit forgetful - that should improve.

"[I'm] pretty relieved you could say," said Alice's dad, Bevan Giltrap. "Considering this time last week we nearly lost her three times. She's come a long way in a week.

"From near dead to talking, moving on the right hand side - that's quite a lottery ticket if you ask me. I've been through a lot in the last 10 years, I've experienced three deaths in my family. Having my only child going through that ... it's pretty hard."

It will be a long road to recovery for Alice, Dowdle said.

Alice was taken to Whanganui Hospital, but was quickly flown to Wellington. Photo / File

"She has no movement all down her left side but can feel some touch so she's going to need extensive rehab. She'll have to learn how to walk again."

In the next two days Dowdle said she and Alice would be flown back to Whanganui Hospital. There, Alice will stay first in a medical ward and then a rehab unit for several months.

But despite the challenges ahead, Dowdle was confident her daughter would get through it.

"At this stage we don't know if she'll get the full use of her left side back.

"She's got incredible will power. It's a very rare brain infection. The outcome is usually not good for that particular brain infection but she's beaten the odds. "

Alice will also have to go back to Wellington for surgeons to close up her skull once the swelling of the brain goes down.

Both parents were extremely pleased with the care they and their daughter received.

"The care in Wellington ICU was absolutely amazing. We couldn't fault them. The nurses were absolutely amazing; they became really good friends with me and her dad. They were there for us as much as they were there for our daughter."

Dowdle said Alice was a popular with students at Whanganui Girls' College where a mufti day fundraiser with the theme "Alice Beach" had been organised.

Family friend Christina Ivar has also started a Givealittle page to raise money for expenses with the family having to travel to and from Wellington as well as for some accommodation in the capital.

It will also go towards helping Dowdle care for Alice in the time to come. Dowdle has had to quit her part-time job so she can look after her daughter.

Despite this being Alice's final year at Whanganui Girls College she had already passed everything and the school has granted her permission to graduate.