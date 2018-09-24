Three needles have been found in strawberries in New Zealand, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

MPI told Newhub three needles were found in three strawberries in one punnet.

On Sunday, Woolworths New Zealand informed MPI that the needles had been found.

The same day they began to withdraw all Choice brand strawberries from stores and issued a media statement about the discovery.

The company also agreed to cut up all withdrawn strawberries to see if more needles were found at the request of MPI, Newshub reported.

More to come.