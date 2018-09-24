A person had to be extricated from their vehicle after a serious two-car crash in Whangārei.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were alerted to the crash on Kamo Rd about 7.41am.

One person was trapped in the vehicle and had to extricated using emergency gear.

The person was passed into the care of St John Ambulance staff.

A police spokeswoman said one person was injured and was transported to hospital.

The road remained closed and anybody heading north or south of Kamo was recommended to use the State Highway 1 bypass.