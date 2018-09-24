Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has appeared on NBCs Today show in New York, saying the difficulties of parenting had been as she expected but the joy had far surpassed what she expected.

Ardern was interviewed live on the show while in New York for the UN General Assembly, telling them about her first months as a new mother.

She said she had had some inkling of the work involved from her sister, who had two children.

"It's met my expectations. The joy, though, has far surpassed my expectations."

She said her appreciation for the work of parents had increased to another level since having baby Neve.

"My appreciation of parents, mothers and solo mothers particularly. Parents who do it on their own, my appreciation for that has increased tenfold."

Ardern also revealed she had apologised to other passengers in advance of her flight to New York with baby Neve lest Neve cry.

"She is a good baby, I can't complain. There's that look though that you get when you walk onto a plane with a little one, that stare from other passengers which I felt very conscious of.

I actually did apologise in advance."

Ardern was also asked about her coalition Government with NZ First and its leader Winston Peters, which the hosts likened to Bernie Sanders (Democratic Party senator) governing with Ted Cruz (a Republican senator).

Ardern said there were some things the parties had in common and her goal was a government with compassion.

She was asked what she would talk about with Trump if she met him, and she replied she would simply talk about New Zealand.

"I'd like to think we are exemplars and we've got a record we can be proud of. So I'd probably just talk about us."

Ardern also used the chance to set out family-friendly policies her government is pursuing, such as increasing paid parental leave to 26 weeks.