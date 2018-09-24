The family living in Papakura's "swamp house" have had their 11-month-old daughter admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Middlemore Hospital with bronchitis.

Atamarie Taylor's illness is thought to be linked to the family living in a cold, damp home with a lake of water underneath it.

Her mother Dawn Robbie told the Herald last month that her family were constantly getting sick because of the poor living conditions.

The basement of the property was completely flooded and littered with bits of rubbish and underfloor insulation, filling the house above it with condensation.

Robbie said her landlord told them he would fix the problem but failed to amend it with drainage until after she went to the media.

A letter signed by Intensive Care specialist Dr Simpson at Middlemore Hospital confirmed Atamarie had been admitted with the breathing illness bronchitis.

Flooding underneath the Papakura home before it was fixed. Photo / Supplied

"This has been the third time this winter that Atamarie has been seen with bronchiolitis under the paediatricians at Middlemore Hospital.

"We know that damp cold living conditions increase the likelihood and severity of breathing problems in infants," the letter reads.

The family moved into the three-bedroom home in January last year, paying $520 a week, and were told by the landlord there were drainage issues, Robbie said.

Every time it rained water would pour under the house and flood the basement and she had attempted to get the landlord to fix it.

"The kids have been getting sick every couple of months, I've been getting sick too.

"As tenants we are doing our utmost. We pay rent and look after the property, we don't expect to have to live in a cold, damp house that is making us sick," she said.

On August 31, after the Auckland Council issued an insanitary notice giving landlord Aven Raj 10 days to resolve the issues, the family was given an eviction notice.

Under the insanitary notice, Raj faced a maximum fine of $200,000 plus $20,000 each day the issues remained unresolved.

On September 4 Robbie revealed her family were given the notice, which was later withdrawn.

"We were pretty upset, we didn't see it coming. We just wanted the issues to be fixed. We didn't want to have to leave our home.

"Workers came around and put a pipe in under the house. All of the water has been drained, it is dry and they have put in polystyrene insulation," she said.

Auckland Council later visited the property and lifted the notice, Robbie said.

In the letter signed September 24, Dr Simpson said Atamarie was making good progress and hoped she would be moved into the ward in the next 24 hours.