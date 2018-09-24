Radio legend Merv Smith, one of New Zealand's pillars of broadcasting, has died.

He started in breakfast radio at 1ZB in 1961 and left for Radio I when Paul Holmes came in to start the Newstalk format.

After he retired from radio he dived into his true love - trains - and ran Merv Smith Hobbies in Newmarket.

Former colleague Barry Holland said he was the first of the big radio personalities - but was a very humble man.

He said his enduring memory of him was his humour and timing.

Smith was very involved in radio drama, then on TV in Personality Squares.

His breakfast show included birthday calls - and a spider, McHairy, for the children.

When he left 1ZB he started a country music radio show from Albany.

Merv Smith in the Britomart underground railway station in Auckland in 2005. Photo / Adrian Malloch

He volunteered for the Blind Foundation for 48 years; narrating nearly 200 books and countless magazines.

He also featured in numerous radio and television commercials as well as a children's video series called Buzz and Poppy.

He was in his mid-80s.