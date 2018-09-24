The reigning Miss World NZ has revealed a childhood involving alleged sexual abuse at the hands of someone known to her family.

Jess Tyson's experience is what sparked her to start her own organisation, BRAVE, to help young victims of abuse.

The 25-year-old details her journey on the website.

"I was really lucky at the time to be surrounded by an amazing, supportive family and people who cared for me."

Tyson says it's important for victims to know they are not alone and have the courage to speak up.

Tyson will travel to China in December to represent New Zealand for the Miss World title.

She tells her story for the first time tonight on Māori Television's Native Affairs at 8pm.

"I know that the topic of sexual abuse or violence is hard for people to talk about or heal from and people are often too afraid or embarrassed to ask for help.

"I would like to share my story to young New Zealanders that if they have been victims of any type of sexual violence there is support available to help them heal from it and I want to be there to help them."