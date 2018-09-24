The man who died while hitchhiking along Popes Rd in South Auckland more than a week ago has been named as 49-year-old John McKee.

Emergency services were called to Popes Rd in Takanini on Saturday September 15 at about 7.20pm after the man was found dead on the road.

Police believed McKee, who was wearing a red and black checked shirt and jeans, had been trying to hitchhike and may have already been dead when he was hit by a car.

A police spokesperson said, at the time, the driver of the car that hit him alerted emergency services.

Several other motorists saw the man trying to get a ride before he died.

McKee was originally from Northern Ireland, but had been living in NZ for a number of years.

Police are still investigating his death, but are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

