Victoria University of Wellington is one step closer to changing its name.

The university's council voted to simplify the name to University of Wellington and adopt the te reo Māori name of "Te Herenga Waka" in a council meeting this afternoon.

Nine members were for the change and two were against. Vice Chancellor Grant Guilford was not included in the vote.

The recommendation will now go to Education Minister Chris Hipkins who will make the final decision.

The council listened to the thoughts of university professors and students who addressed members and debated the decision for around three hours.

There were few seats left as the public sat and watched the discussion. They clapped and cheered after those against the name change spoke.

One person held signs saying "NO! Victoria stays you go" and "NO change is good change."

Public consultation over the name change came back with mixed results, with 92 per cent of students and 81 per cent of alumni against it.

Altogether 53 per cent of staff was supportive of the change and 80 per cent of stakeholders supported it.

Vice Chancellor Grant Guilford said he believed it was the fifth time there had been a proposal for Wellington to have more significance in the name.

"We need to settle this one way or another today"

He said the decision was for the future of the university, to help international prominence and would help them succeed with the university's strategic plan.