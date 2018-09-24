Police have released the name of the man who died after falling into Crater Lake at Mount Ruapehu on Saturday.

He was 22-year-old Magesh Jagadeesan of Lower Hutt.

Police have extended sympathies to his family and friends.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Emergency services flew to the scene of the accident about 1.50pm on Saturday.

Jagadeesan's body had already been retrieved from the lake by members of the climbing group he was part of, when emergency services arrived.

Following the death Ruapehu iwi have placed a rāhui on the area around Mt Ruapehu.

Ruapehu iwi Uenuku, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Rangi announced the rāhui, or temporary access ban, over the area from Sunday until sunrise on Wednesday, September 26.

The small peak called Pyramid where the climber reportedly fell has a west-side cliff face that slopes steeply towards Crater Lake.

Chief executive of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, Ross Copland, said some of his workers had assisted with the retrieval of the man's body.

"Our company is the founding company of the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation, or Raro, so our senior patrollers were picked up by their helicopter to assist with the search."

RAL staffers had assisted with retrieving the body, as well as taking the man's two companions to the Whakapapa care clinic to be checked over.