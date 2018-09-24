More than 100 Hamilton high school students have stormed out of class today in protest of their principal's brutal comments about truancy.

We asked Herald readers whether their high school truancy affected their lives in a significant way.

For the vast majority of "waggers" who wrote in, things worked out OK.

Haydn says; "Hell yea I did.. school and I didn't agree... I walked out at the age of 16 and never looked back. Now a multi skill earthmoving operator earning really good money and have traveled around the Pacific in my role.."

Jess says; "Yes I did. Didn't impact my life in any way. I'm 21 with a full time job and I own my own home! Wouldn't be where I am today if I had stayed at school."

Advertisement

Samii adds; "Yes and my life is fine! School didn't really teach me what I needed to learn For my jobs in the first place! My skills were gained by completing courses and on job training. I still made some mistakes but they're ones that staying in school wouldn't have helped with anyway."

Rebecca's happy with how it worked out; "Our days of chips and tartare sauce at the park :) one of the nice memories of highschool. Have to say "wagging" didn't effect my life in any way though. Many people wag school or don't complete it at all. Some go on to university and get degrees, some for one reason or another are unable to work which wagging school wouldn't have changed that regardless. I wagged alot, I didn't complete year 13. However I'm working 5 days a week, I have a healthy child who's in school himself and I'm pretty happy with how it's all going."

Manu; "Yep wagged high school 188 days, suspended 6 times, detention 200 times, expelled once! Now farmer, all around Jack of all trades and only master at Security, Crowd Control, Aviation, Pest Control, forestry, kiwi care and plenty others!!"

Luana adds; "My partner hated school, dropped out and stepped straight into an apprenticeship. He's now 22, fully qualified Maintenance fitter on beautiful hard earned money, we have our own home and he lives a really great life. He wouldn't be this successful if he stayed in school we believe. I wagged consistently and decided to drop out at 16. I'm now working in Health and Safety, whilst completing my Diploma in Health and Safety and I am so happy I left school when I did. Funny though, I was able to attain my level 1, 2, 3 and 4 OUT of school. School isn't for everyone!"

Renée; "Good for you. I hated school always got Cs and Ds and left at the end of sixth form, I was told by teachers I had the attention of a sprat and if I didn't do 7th Form and go to Uni I'd never get anywhere in life. Fast forward 20 years and I'm working in my dream job, I did study through Open Poly in my late 20s/early 30s but I studied something I genuinely enjoyed and was relevant to my work industry getting As and Bs. I've met people my age who regret going to Uni and studying what they did, they only went cos it was what was expected of them or cos their friends did. No one should be made to feel they will fail in life by teachers if they don't get all As at school."

Sharlene says; "My husband and I were both bad! Wagged school, smoked cigarettes and drank alcohol! Now we both have uni degrees, in fact my husband has his Masters..... both have awesome jobs in the health sector..... don't smoke either now! I think the principal has her heart in the right place but went around it the wrong way!

Some felt their truancy was due to factors out of their control

Sheila says; "I wagged school because I was being bullied. It seemed the easiest way out. As I saw it if I wasn't there they couldn't bully me. This bullying has had a massive impact on my life. I have been unable to work a proper job as I was bullied in work too. The 1st time I was only 18 and the second job was just 3 years ago when I was 58 years old. Very sad isn't it. I have been left very insecure through this."

Sharlene says; "I wagged all the time to be honest I done it because my mother wouldn't let me have a life after 3.30pm so I had to lap up out doors such as the beach during class time then along came alcohol and drugs. Next pregnant at 17 still with my high school sweet heart. Didnt get to finish college due to raising our kids who are 14 and 15, I currently work 2 jobs and study full time, in trying to get a degree and my fiance works full time as a boss in the meat work industry. What would I change? Not sure, it has made the person I am today."

Lisa; "I remember being humiliated in front of 60 classmates and labelled a loser for not going on to finish high school let alone attend every day. No one knew I was actually homeless and had no parents or family... No one asked so I never said... I survived so I'm sure others can too.

For some Kiwis, once was enough

Shay says; "I did once. Felt super guilty and made my friend take me home. I'm now 20 and about to finish vet nursing. It's all about the choices you make."

Sheryl adds; "Once and I got a good whack from my parents. Never did it again. Parents need to be on top of this."

Jared; "I did it once back when we took class photos in high school, i had 5mins until lunch so decided it wouldn't be that bad to miss P.E. Biggest regret ever! Now I'm in a life full of drugs, crime, hard labour and weak wifi."

Some Kiwis' misdemenours barely count, honestly.

Grace says, "We wagged school to complete our school work. Does that mean we didn't wag?"

And one story is every parent's nightmare

Kerry; "I only wagged school once... Otumoetai College with my friend Margo... We were 12/13.. so we went down to Sulpher Point, Tauranga Marina.. We were bored, nothing was open as it was early (the Harbourside restaurant didn't open till after lunch then and no one at the clubhouse).. At one stage we walked on opposite sides of the beach and I noticed a guy , aged in his 30's or 40's talking to her.. I noticed she looked uncomfortable and walked over to her.. He was asking her if she or us wanted to go for a drive.. We said no and started to walk off.. He watched us then started to follow us.. We got scared and hid behind a dumpster behind the dive shop, I would estimate he looked for us for about 20mins before he finally gave up, driving around and around looking for us.. I will never forget the blue Ford Sierra stationwagon.. The situation was terrifying. I hate to think what would have happened if he found us. I only confessed to my parents days later.... scared I would get into trouble.. We didn't get the rego, I guess at that age it didn't occur to us in the late 80's.. Anyway, needless to say, I never wagged again."