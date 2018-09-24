Pak'nSave Glen Innes is recalling some of its mince after a staff member ignored store protocols and a mobile phone fell into the mince unnoticed.

Customers who purchased prime beef mince and beef mince that has a best before date of September 25, 2018 and serve over the counter minced meats including pork, beef and prime beef with the best before of September 24, 2018 should not eat it because it could contain glass, plastic and metal.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has issued a recall for the Pak'nSave-branded mince and advised that the product should not be consumed.

Customers should instead return the product to the retailer for a full refund.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said contrary to the store's approved protocols, a staff member had a mobile phone in the production area and it appears to have fallen un-noticed into the mincer.

"The team responsible will be retrained to ensure that such an event does not occur in the future."

The product was packed on September 22 and comprises 250kg of primarily prime beef mince and beef mince, the spokesperson said.

It only affects mince purchased from Pak'nSave's Glen Innes branch on Apirana Ave.