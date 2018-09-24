The identity of a man charged with the stabbing-related killing of another man at a Pāpāmoa Beach property has been suppressed and so has the identity of his alleged victim.

The defendant, who briefly appeared in the Tauranga District Court today, faced a charge of murder which allegedly took place at a Pāpāmoa Beach address on Saturday.

No plea has yet been entered to the charge, and Judge Greg Hollister-Jones remanded the accused in custody by consent to next appear in the Tauranga High Court on October 3.

The defendant's lawyer and the Crown prosecutor sought interim suppression orders in relation to the publication of both the accused and the deceased's names and their relationship on hardship grounds.

Judge Hollister-Jones agreed that was appropriate and he called for a medical report into the defendant's fitness to stand trial and/or his fitness to plead to the charge.