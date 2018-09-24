A woman was forced to give birth to a stillborn child with no medical help at Rotorua Hospital.

She was left holding the dead baby for 25 minutes afterwards.

Jamie Bowman, from Taupo, had a scan eight days earlier showing her baby's heart had stopped beating.

She was referred to Rotorua Hospital where she was given a pill to induce a late miscarriage.

Bowman went into labour on March 8, on the way to hospital to receive a second pill. On arrival, her mother asked a nurse for help and was told they were changing shifts and would help when they could.

"This whole ordeal was already such a sad, horrific thing to go through. I felt completely let down by the health system," Bowman told Stuff.

"Nobody cared at all about what I had gone through, nor was anyone willing to help. It is absolutely disgusting people can treat mothers this way and get away with it.

"We were left completely alone and not a single person wanted to help."

Lakes DHB told Stuff Bowman's treatment is being investigated.

"Lakes DHB always regrets when patients do not have a good experience during their visit to one of our hospitals.

"We sincerely regret any distress for this patient and her partner."