Six armed raiders attacked a Christchurch petrol station worker in a violent robbery overnight – the second time it's been hit in four months.

The six men stormed Caltex on Blenheim Rd at around 1.10am today and threatened the shop attendant.

It's understood he was hit around the head with a hammer.

Cigarettes and a till were stolen before the offenders fled in a vehicle, chased by a security guard.

Detective Sergeant Brad Grainger said the vehicle was last seen in the Burnside area of Christchurch.

A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and appeared in youth court today. He was remanded in custody.

The attendant's head injury was treated at hospital.