The University of Otago is again facing scrutiny after a student magazine alleged the proctor went onto private property without permission, and took a number of water pipes or bongs from students.

Student magazine Critic Te Arohi reported about three weeks ago, proctor was visiting flats on Castle St and Leith St North to deliver letters about initiations.

"The entire flat was away, apart from one person who was asleep upstairs.

"The flatmates said the proctor let himself in through the unlocked back door, where he found several water pipes sitting out on a table and took them," the magazine said.

"Because they weren't home, the flatmates didn't know what had happened to the pipes and assumed they had been robbed. They estimated the pipes were worth $400."

The proctor returned the next day, and told them that he had gone into their flat and confiscated the pipes.

According to the flatmates, he told them that as long as they cleaned up the flat, he would let them off with a warning and wouldn't take it to the police, Critic reported.

The magazine reported a university spokeswoman saying the proctor was "comfortable with the action taken".

"The proctor spoke to the male occupants in the flat and made them aware of the action that was taken, with the flat occupants acknowledging the equipment had been used to smoke cannabis. The bongs all contained cannabis residue and have been disposed of."

The action comes after hundreds of copies of the Critic's "Menstruation issue" - featuring a naked person menstruating on the cover - were taken by Campus Watch overnight earlier this year, hitting headlines nationally and internationally.

The university later said taking the magazines was a mistake made by someone working in the proctor's office.

The proctor is not a police officer, and it appears the university's code of conduct does not give the proctor the ability to enter private homes without permission.

Otago University Student's Association recreation officer Josh Smythe said he'll be meeting the proctor tomorrow.

"I've come to him with a Students of North Dunedin Code of Proctor Conduct. There's a university code of student conduct, but there is nothing that goes the other way to dictate the limits of acceptable expression of powers of the university in the student area."

Smythe said there could end up being a protest if the proctor is uncooperative.

Abe Gray, cannabis activist and owner of the Whakamana Cannabis Museum, told the Otago Daily Times he understood correct police procedure would be to send the bongs for forensic testing and establish they had been used for cannabis before prosecuting their owners.

Comment has been sought from police.

The Whakamana Cannabis Museum has offered to sponsor brand new water pipes for the flat.