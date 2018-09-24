Police are wanting to speak with the Good Samaritan who stopped to help rescue a woman jogger in Christchurch last week.

The woman was at the entrance to Ray Blank Park on Maidstone Road in Ilam last Friday morning when a 27-year-old man tried to abduct her.

The woman was fighting the man off at about 5.50am when a driver who was passing by spotted them and stopped to help the victim.

The offender then sped away on his bike down Maidstone Rd towards Avonhead and the rescuer followed him to a nearby cul-de-sac.

Police later arrested the man and laid two charges.

Marcel Sydney Geros, 27, appeared at Christchurch District Court on Friday afternoon charged with detaining a woman "without her consent with intent to have sexual connection with her", and that with intent to injure, assaulted her.

Geros was remanded in custody without plea until October 4 by Judge Tom Gilbert. He is expected to enter pleas and apply for bail.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Worner said last week he would like to thank the person who helped the jogger for their "invaluable assistance".

Anyone who can assist police with speaking to the witness is urged to contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.