Embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police Wally Haumaha will no longer speak at an international restorative justice conference as investigations into his promotion and alleged bullying continue.



Earlier this month theHerald reported that Haumaha was among the speakers at a Victoria University-hosted international justice conference titled Effective and Human: Restorative and Māori Justice Approaches to the Prison Crisis.



The conference is being touted as "a gathering focused on thinking creatively about how restorative justice and kaupapa Māori can offer fresh approaches in Corrections and prisoner reintegration".

Haumaha was one of nine speakers listed for the conference.

He was promoted to the role of deputy commissioner in June.



Shortly after, the Herald revealed controversial comments made during Operation Austin, an investigation into historic police rape allegations made by Louise Nicholas.

The university initially said Haumaha had "an important perspective to offer to the international audience" due to his work in police with Māori communities.

"He was invited to speak at this event before the inquiry into the appointment process for his position was announced and that inquiry is still under way.

"The university values both academic freedom and freedom of speech."

The next day formal complaints of bullying were made against Haumaha.

The university has today confirmed he is no longer part of the conference.



Professor Chris Marshall said the university did not remove Haumaha from the line up.

"He advised us he was standing aside and that others in his team would present in his place."



Haumaha's profile was earlier removed from the conference information pages online.

Soon after his promotion the Herald reported that Haumaha had described his friends Brad Shipton as a "softie" and Bob Schollum as a "legend" with women, while one officer told the 2004 investigation into the police sex allegations that Haumaha described Nicholas' allegations as "a nonsense".

The same day acting Prime Minister Winston Peters announced a Government inquiry into Haumaha's promotion.

The inquiry will not look into Haumaha's suitability for the role, rather whether all the relevant information was provided to, or gathered by, the State Services Commission panel which recommended Haumaha as one of two potential candidates for the senior

job.

The inquiry will also consider allegations of bullying against the long-serving senior officer.