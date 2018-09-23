A man believed to be behind at least 10 burglaries at Auckland homes in one night has appeared in court - but cannot be identified.

In August the Herald revealed police were looking for a man captured on CCTV cameras using credit cards stolen from burglaries hours earlier.

As a result of the story police arrested a man.

He appeared in the Waitakere District Court today facing 20 charges relating to property crime including burglary.

The charges relate to a spate of burglaries in the Waitemata police district earlier this year.

Houses in Kumeu, Muriwai and the North Shore were hit - mostly at night.

Police said 10 burglaries were reported in one night at one stage and were all believed to have been committed by the same person.

A man was caught on camera at ATMs using cards stolen in the burglaries.

Police could not comment further on the case as it was before the courts.

But they confirmed that after the story ran in the Herald they arrested and charged a man with a raft of offences.

The accused has been in custody since his arrest and appeared in court today.

Judge Kevin Glubb granted him interim name suppression, sought by his lawyer on the basis that identifying him could prejudice his right to a fair trial.

The man was remanded in custody until his next appearance in October.