Napier's catwalk parade ended in controversy on Saturday, with the grand prize at the Napier City Fashion Parade going to someone who was not at the event.

Entrants had been told they must be at the parade to claim the prize of products from retailers participating in the show, worth more than $2000.

Local woman Nicky Stuart said she thought the parade itself was fantastic, but was upset the grand prize went to someone who was not at the event.

"It stated on the entry that we had to be [at the event] to claim the prize," Stuart said.

Advertisement

She said it was unfair to both those who were at the parade and those who chose not to enter the draw because they were unable to attend.

Acting manager of Napier City Business Inc, Steph Kennard , said under the terms and conditions of the draw, Napier City Business Inc retained the right to make changes based on the circumstances on the day.

"We decided on the day that we would invoke Ts & Cs because we had quite an overwhelming number of entries."

"While there were a couple of hundred people at the parade, we knew that the likelihood of pulling out someone's name may not be as high as we'd like."

The decision was made to pull three names and, if none of them were present, redraw from those three names.

"In hindsight, it wasn't necessarily the best thing to do and we are completely disappointed in ourselves around that and the way in which is was communicated too."

"It was just the way in which it was communicated which was the issue."

The terms and conditions given to entrants said: "The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the promoter's control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to the entrants as soon as possible by the promoter."

Kennard hoped the miscommunication had not spoiled the event for anyone, with the intention of the parade being to get people into town to see the retailers, rather than to win the prize.

They had decided to declare the prize null as no one was there to collect it.

"This is not an ideal outcome, but it is the best course of action given the name drawn on the day was not present."

"Napier City Business Inc. will work with the retailers involved to decide what will happen to the prizes that were donated for the day."

Stuart said the parade itself was fantastic.

"That side of it was amazing, I loved it, I would go again and again and again."

The prize, worth more than $2000, was made up of donated products from retailers who took part in the parade.

Napier City Business Inc were planning on running the event every six months, to showcase seasonal clothing.

This was the second fashion parade, the first was in March.