With the spate of sabotaged strawberries looking to have reached New Zealand shores a leading sociologist is calling for calm.

New Zealand consumers who have bought Australian Choice brand strawberries are advised to return them after needles were found in a punnet bought at St Lukes Countdown in Auckland.

Police said the person who reported the incident was not harmed as the needles were found before anyone had eaten them.

The incident follows more than 100 reports of fruit being tampered with across Australia.

University of Canterbury Professor of Sociology Greg Newbold said it was likely a "copycat situation".

"It has become a bit of a fad. Somebody has seen they can get publicity, become famous for an afternoon. As long as hysteria is generated it will keep feeding into the problem."

The drive of those behind it was similar to pyromaniacs.

"It creates panic and they get a reaction, much in the same way pyromaniacs set fires then watch fire brigades arrive to put them out

"It can make them feel important in their mostly insignificant lives."

The best way to deal with these situations was to downplay them, Newbold said.

"Millions and millions of dollars of strawberries are being thrown out.

"The most rational way to deal with it is to put them back on the shelves, put up a warning sign saying be careful, maybe put a 10 per cent discount on or something like that. Then people can make their own choices.

"All you need to do is put a knife in, or bite gently – you're not going to hurt yourself.



"That would end the whole situation, and would not feed into the egos of the people who are doing it. This is a huge storm in a teacup."

Countdown warned customers to cut up strawberries before eating them.

The supermarket chain has withdrawn the Choice brand strawberries - in which the needles were found - from the shelves at Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice outlets.

The Choice brand of strawberries, sourced from Western Australia, were sold nationwide last week.

"Customers can return any Choice brand of strawberries they may have at home to Countdown for peace of mind and a full refund," the supermarket said.

"As an extra precaution and following similar advice from public health authorities in Australia, customers should cut up any Australian strawberries before eating them," it said.

"Countdown is in contact with both New Zealand and Australian authorities as they investigate this matter."

The spokeswoman told the Herald that apart from this discovery, no other strawberries with needles had been reported across the Countdown store network in New Zealand.

Foodstuffs said last week it would halt the distribution of Australian strawberries in New Zealand.

Its supermarkets - Pak'n Save, New World and Four Square - did not stock Choice strawberries.