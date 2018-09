Traffic lights are out of action in areas of Manurewa after a crash.

A Auckland Transport spokesperson advised drivers to follow the give way rules and take extra care after a crash on Halver Rd.

Traffic lights that are not functioning are on Great South Rd and Hill Rd.

Power also went out throughout Manurewa at 9.24am and Vector was working to resolve the issue.