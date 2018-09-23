More than 100 Fraser High School Students have stormed out of class in protest of their principal's comments about truancy at school.

Students can be seen coming out of the school and gathering near the gate.

Fraser High School students stage a mass walk out over their principal's controversial speech on wagging. Photo / Belinda Feek

Last Thursday the Hamilton school's principal Virginia Crawford gave a speech saying students who wagged were "highly likely to go to prison, either commit domestic violence or be a victim of domestic violence, be illiterate, be a rape victim, be a suicide victim, be unemployed for the majority of their life, have a major health problem, die at an early age, have an addiction, gambling, drugs or smoking".

The speech was secretly recorded by a student and uploaded to YouTube where it quickly went viral.

However, while many disagreed with her sentiments, some senior students have backed Crawford stating her message has been misunderstood by students.

Students and parents on social media condemed the speech as demotivating and stereotyping.

"Any student that walks out the gate to truant is already the statistic of the worse kind," Crawford said during the speech given at school assembly.

Crawford told the students truants wouldn't survive outside of Hamilton and pretended they were "a big person" in Nawton, Dinsdale or Western Heights.

Students are walking out of Fraser High School in protest over their principal's controversial speech on wagging. Photo / Belinda Feek

"When I drive out of school during class time for meetings, and I see groups of students sitting outside the dairy, fish and chip shop, bus stop, some of the things I am thinking is that is another group of students without a future.

"That is another student who will end up as a statistic, that's another loser, that's another wannabe. Another student desperate for friendship, another we've lost."

She urged students to put in the effort at school to make a better life for themselves.

"You and I know the only way to fix this is to do the mahi now, to do the work now. School is not easy, but it is a lot easier than having no hope and being cast aside without any worthwhile future."