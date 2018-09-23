An Auckland boatie has been ordered to complete 120 hours of community service for

not keeping a proper look-out and colliding with a ferry.

Grant Reginald McCutcheon - master of a 15m wooden recreational vessel - collided with a Fullers Group ferry on the Waitematā Harbour in September 2016.

Maritime NZ Northern Regional Manager, Neil Rowarth, said McCutcheon was "highly reckless" and keeping a proper look-out was one of the most important rules of the sea.

"It is crucial for avoiding collisions, and the safety of all vessels and the people on board.

"On a calm, clear night the vessel of which McCutcheon was master collided with the passenger ferry, Seaflyte, which had a flashing yellow strobe light and its navigation lights on. McCutcheon said he did not even see the ferry until the collision," Rowarth said.

McCutcheon had set sail from Hobsonville marina with a friend.

That same afternoon Seaflyte - a 22m catamaran with a capacity of 208 passengers and crew - departed from Auckland Basin on a scheduled service for Bayswater Marina. At the time it was carrying two passengers and three crew.

As the vessels approached each other McCutcheon's vessel - Roa - had Seaflyte on its starboard side and was therefore obliged to give way.

When McCutcheon did not give way Seaflyte was then obliged to take all action necessary to avoid a collision.

The master of Seaflyte did not see Roa until it was about 15m away, when he put Seaflyte's engines into full reverse to try to avoid a collision.

His efforts were unsuccessful, and the vessels collided at about 8.13pm off Princess Wharf.

No one was hurt but there was extensive damage to Roa.

Following the collision the master of Seaflyte contacted Auckland Harbour Control, reported the incident, and helped McCutcheon and his passenger.

McCutcheon was charged under the Maritime Transport Act.

At sentencing, Judge Singh said a fine of $4300, would have been appropriate. However, he then acknowledged McCutcheon was an undischarged bankrupt and would be unable to pay a fine.

Maritime NZ prosecuted both skippers in relation to the collision. The skipper of Seaflyte pleaded guilty in relation to his role in the incident and was fined $2000 in May.