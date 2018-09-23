Repairs to some flood-affected Rotorua properties are now complete, however infrastructure repairs in the district are ongoing - five months on from the April event.

Rotorua Civil Defence co-ordinator Linda Johnston said about 10 families would return home in October with more expecting to move back into their houses in November and December.

A total of 94 households were displaced as a result of serious flood damage to their homes from the severe weather event in Rotorua and surrounding areas on April 29.

Within a week of the flood, Rotorua Lakes Council employed four kaiārahi (navigators) to provide direct support to those affected by the flooding with nearly 1000 households registering with the council.

Advertisement

Flooding in Ngongotaha in April. Photo / File

Over the past five months the kaiārahi have worked hard to follow up with everyone who registered to make sure they had the assistance they needed to recover from the flooding.

Johnston said despite their best efforts, the kaiārahi had been unable to make contact with 17 people who registered with Civil Defence.

She said this was not unusual in events of this type as some people in rented accommodation simply chose to move on to another part of the country.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Cormac Davis, 12, . Moncur Dr. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 2 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Kuirau Park. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 3 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Rotorua Boys' High School. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 4 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Tony McClaughlin. Moncur dr. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 5 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Tarewa Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 6 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Bryce Morrison. Waikite clubrooms. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 7 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Lake Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 8 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Kaylee Browne outside her home on Lake Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 9 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Lakefront. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 10 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Tarewa Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 11 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Te Ngae Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 12 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Byron Grove. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 13 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Kaylee Browne inside her home on Lake Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 14 of 61: Flooding on Pioneer Rd in Ngongotaha. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 15 of 61: Flooding on Pioneer Rd in Ngongotaha. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 16 of 61: Flooding on Pioneer Rd in Ngongotaha. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 17 of 61: Flooding on Western Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 18 of 61: Flooding on Pioneer Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 19 of 61: Flooding at the Agrodome. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 20 of 61: Flooding on Pioneer Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 21 of 61: Flooding at Agrodome. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 22 of 61: Flooding on Elizabeth St. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 23 of 61: Flooding on Elizabeth St. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 24 of 61: Image 25 of 61: Image 26 of 61: Image 27 of 61: Image 28 of 61: Image 29 of 61: Image 30 of 61: Image 31 of 61: Image 32 of 61: Savannah Rogers, 11. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 33 of 61: Savannah Rogers, 11. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 34 of 61: Brooke Ellis with her children Lexus Rogers, 8, and Savannah Rogers, 11. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 35 of 61: Elke Semple. Life Pharmacy. Flooding.Photo/Stephen Parker Image 36 of 61: Civil Defence controller Bruce Horne, Minister of Civil Defence Kris Faafoi and Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick at a press stand up in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 37 of 61: Debbie Parry, right and Alison. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 38 of 61: Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 39 of 61: Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 40 of 61: Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 41 of 61: Troy Parry. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 42 of 61: Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 43 of 61: Jenny Pollard beside her caravan which had been moved by flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 44 of 61: Heidi Te Are. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 45 of 61: John Healey's flooded house in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 46 of 61: John Healey's flooded house in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 47 of 61: Flooding clean-up in Ngongotaha. Alex Cookson and Glenn Armstrong. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 48 of 61: Craig Kusabs, left, and Colin Tremain. Tumunui tomo that formed on farmland. The hole on Tumunui South Farm is 200m long and 20m deep. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 49 of 61: Matt Ward at his property in Paradise Valley. Flooding clean-up. Photo/Stephen Parker- Image 50 of 61: Colin Tremain, left, and Craig Kusabs. Tumunui tomo that formed on farmland. The hole on Tumunui South Farm is 200m long and 20m deep. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 51 of 61: Daniel Voss. Flooding clean-up in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker - Image 52 of 61: Kjell and Rebecca Gudmundsen. Flooding clean-up in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 53 of 61: Peter Spencer says this drain should have been clearing water, instead it's where the flood waters came from. Flooding clean-up in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 54 of 61: Craig Kusabs, left, and Colin Tremain. Tumunui tomo that formed on farmland. The hole on Tumunui South Farm is 200m long and 20m deep.Photo/Stephen Parker Image 55 of 61: Flooding clean-up on Brookdale Drive in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 56 of 61: Craig Kusabs, left, and Colin Tremain. Tumunui tomo that formed on farmland. The hole on Tumunui South Farm is 200m long and 20m deep. Photo/ Stephen Parker Image 57 of 61: Steve Brake says he wouldn't consider living anywhere else. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 58 of 61: Miriam Hewson says the family doesn't expect to be back in their Oakland Pl house till summer. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 59 of 61: Male lion Xander had a bit of fun in his enclosure's new water feature, leaping to an "island" at Paradise Valley Springs. PHOTO / SUPPLIED Image 60 of 61: Rotorua Duck Tours help. Image 61 of 61: Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health Dr Phil Shoemack, (right), and Acting Civil Defence controller Bruce Horne have delivered a flood recovery update from the Rotorua Lakes Council . Image 1 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Cormac Davis, 12, . Moncur Dr. Photo/Ben Fraser

Johnston said some residents were still struggling with the extra costs incurred in the recovery process and applications were still being made to the Mayoral Manaakitanga Relief Fund.

"Those residents would really appreciate any financial help, so we are still calling for members of the community to donate to the fund so we can help affected families."

Flooding on Pioneer Rd in Ngongotaha in April. Phott / Ben Fraser

Meanwhile roading repairs, bridge repairs and drain inspections are still ongoing in the district.

Tarawera and Mountain Rds remained down to one lane in some areas with final designs for a permanent fix on Tarawera Rd expected in coming weeks.

Rerewhakaaitu Rd bridge number 3 repairs were progressing despite difficult ground conditions and bridge number 2 repairs would follow upon the completion of bridge 3.

Johnston urged residents to take the time to prepare for future emergency events.

"Get to know your neighbours and ensure you have discussed with household arrangements if an emergency occurs.

"Have a supply of water and food for three to seven days. Sign up to warnings/ alerts through BOP CDEM text alerting."

Johnston recommended making sure insurance was up to date and for residents to understand what they were insured against.

People affected by the flood who need support can still contact the flood recovery office on 0800 020 001 for help or advice.

If you can help in any way or donate to the Mayoral Manaakitanga Relief Fund contact Linda Johnston on linda.johnston@rotorualc.nz or 07 351 8312.