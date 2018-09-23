Repairs to some flood-affected Rotorua properties are now complete, however infrastructure repairs in the district are ongoing - five months on from the April event.

Rotorua Civil Defence co-ordinator Linda Johnston said about 10 families would return home in October with more expecting to move back into their houses in November and December.

A total of 94 households were displaced as a result of serious flood damage to their homes from the severe weather event in Rotorua and surrounding areas on April 29.

Within a week of the flood, Rotorua Lakes Council employed four kaiārahi (navigators) to provide direct support to those affected by the flooding with nearly 1000 households registering with the council.

Flooding in Ngongotaha in April. Photo / File
Over the past five months the kaiārahi have worked hard to follow up with everyone who registered to make sure they had the assistance they needed to recover from the flooding.

Johnston said despite their best efforts, the kaiārahi had been unable to make contact with 17 people who registered with Civil Defence.

She said this was not unusual in events of this type as some people in rented accommodation simply chose to move on to another part of the country.

Johnston said some residents were still struggling with the extra costs incurred in the recovery process and applications were still being made to the Mayoral Manaakitanga Relief Fund.

"Those residents would really appreciate any financial help, so we are still calling for members of the community to donate to the fund so we can help affected families."

Flooding on Pioneer Rd in Ngongotaha in April. Phott / Ben Fraser
Meanwhile roading repairs, bridge repairs and drain inspections are still ongoing in the district.

Tarawera and Mountain Rds remained down to one lane in some areas with final designs for a permanent fix on Tarawera Rd expected in coming weeks.

Rerewhakaaitu Rd bridge number 3 repairs were progressing despite difficult ground conditions and bridge number 2 repairs would follow upon the completion of bridge 3.

Johnston urged residents to take the time to prepare for future emergency events.

"Get to know your neighbours and ensure you have discussed with household arrangements if an emergency occurs.

"Have a supply of water and food for three to seven days. Sign up to warnings/ alerts through BOP CDEM text alerting."

Johnston recommended making sure insurance was up to date and for residents to understand what they were insured against.

People affected by the flood who need support can still contact the flood recovery office on 0800 020 001 for help or advice.

If you can help in any way or donate to the Mayoral Manaakitanga Relief Fund contact Linda Johnston on linda.johnston@rotorualc.nz or 07 351 8312.