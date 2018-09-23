A proposal to reduce the impact that thousands of tourists have on Dunedin's Baldwin St needs to happen soon, a resident says.

The Dunedin City Council is proposing changes to the world's steepest street which will slow the speed vehicles can travel along it and also make it less attractive for larger vehicles, such as camper vans.

Last year, the council installed new signs along the street and at the time said more safety measures were being planned.

Treatments being considered include a paved raised threshold and widened footpaths at the entrance to the street, several new one-way sections with areas of low planting, new seating, and a raised platform to slow traffic near the steepest points.

Residents have been informed of the proposal.

Baldwin St is a popular tourism destination for visitors to Dunedin.

Sharon Hyndman, who has lived on the street for about 17 years, said the situation was getting worse and the council needed to do something soon.

Hyndman said she would wait until residents had met the council before commenting specifically on the proposal.

In December she told councillors she was tired of tourists walking down her drive on to her deck, and peering in her windows.

Yesterday it was still an issue.

"Today there were about 15 of them on the front lawn and I'm just getting sick of it."

When combined with the safety and noise issues of vehicles driving up and down the street, the council had no choice but to act, she said.

"It's becoming exponentially worse, but at least something is happening, because it needs to happen."

Council transport group manager Richard Saunders said residents had requested the council investigate the safety of the street as the number of visitors continued to grow.

Concerns have been raised about large vehicles such as camper vans driving up and down the the street and there have also been concerns about visitors walking up the road in conflict with vehicles, Mr Saunders said.

There was no set date or budget for the project.

Once the council had discussed the changes with residents tourism operators would be given a chance to provide feedback.