Emergency services attended a sudden death incident at a rural Canterbury property on the Banks Peninsula earlier this evening.

Police and St John both attended the Jubilee Rd, Wainui-based incident.

A police spokesperson said police were investigating the death on behalf of the coroner.

"At this early stage I am not able to provide specific details but I can confirm WorkSafe has not been advised because it was not a workplace accident," they said.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman told the Herald she could not comment about the matter, other than to say they attended.