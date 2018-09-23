The 52 finalists for the New Zealand Geographic photographer of the year have been named.

Publisher James Frankham said the finalist images ranged from Antarctica to Auckland, Edgecumbe to Edendale, and included pictures of mines, glaciers and cathedrals - "together it forms a tapestry of the complicated place and people we have become".

Lisa Roach calms a mare experiencing pain after delivering a foal at Cambridge Stud in the Waikato. Photo / Alan Gibson, NZ Herald

All the images were reflections of the nation's society and environment.

People can view all finalist images and vote for the Panasonic People's Choice award at nzgeo.com/photo.

Surfcasters try their luck from the rocks at Bethells Beach on Auckland's west coast. Photo / William Booth

Frankham said the entries were more positive than in previous years and the number of photos faked or heavily edited had also decreased.

There were 3000 entries to the competition.

The weather conditions in the Tekapo Saddle area of the South Island make a spectacular sight. Photo / Chris Murphy

Winners will be announced at the Photographer of the Year awards on October 25 at Q Theatre in Auckland.