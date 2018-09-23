A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Papamoa man yesterday.

Police said this afternoon the young man was known to the 48-year-old victim.

Emergency services were called to Harding Drive about 8.30am.

Residents in the area reported that the victim had been stabbed.

Advertisement

Police said the investigation was still ongoing, but that no one else was being sought in relation to the incident.

Authorities have put out another plea to anyone who may have seen something that would be helpful in their investigation.

"Police want to thank residents of Pāpāmoa who have assisted with the investigation and would like to hear from anyone who was walking in the Harding [Drive] area betwen 7.30am and 9am yesterday."

The 22-year-old is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

• Can you help? Contact Tauranga Police: (07) 577 4300 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111