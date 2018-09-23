A person has been injured in a car crash on a busy highway in the Waikato this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance staff were called to the Waikato Expressway, near the Cambridge on-ramp, just after 1pm.

There were reports that a car had rolled on the northbound side of the road.

"The vehicle was on its roof,'' a police spokeswoman said.

One person suffered moderate injuries as a result, police said.

A tow truck was brought in to take the vehicle involved away as authorities worked to clear the area.