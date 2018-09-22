Firefighters have battled to put out a "well involved" house fire in Upper Hutt.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said emergency services received reports of the fire in Trentham about 2.35am.

When they arrived the fire was "well involved" in the lounge on the top floor of the two-storey home, she said.

All of the occupants were outside the house and there were no injuries.

Three fire trucks attended and the fire had been extinguished.

One crew remained on the scene dampening down hot spots.