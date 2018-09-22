A man has died after becoming trapped under a car as he pushed it down a driveway in East Auckland.

Police said they responded to an emergency call at 12.15pm from Highland Park.

"Initial reports suggest the man was pushing a vehicle down a driveway about

12.15pm when he somehow became trapped underneath it.

"His next-of-kin have been notified and the death will be referred to the

Coroner."

The incident happened on Pitlochry Place.

Resident Donald Watson said there were about eight police cars at the incident and the street was cordoned off.

"There is a lime green family sedan type car over a driveway and that seems to be the centre of interest," Watson said.

"An ambulance arrived but it was not required, it left without taking anyone away."

Watson did not hear any noises around the time of the incident.

He said the first he knew of anything was when emergency services arrived in the street.

"Police told us to go back inside our houses," he said.

No further information is available at this stage.