Police are responding to a serious family harm incident in Pāpāmoa this morning.

Police said in a statement that emergency services were at the scene and police were working to establish the nature of the event.

Police vehicles have been seen in Harding Drive in Pāpāmoa East.

A resident in the area said police had blocked off an extension at the end of Harding Drive.

Advertisement

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter landed in the park on the corner of Harding Drive and The Boulevard around 9.45am, and left shortly after.

There was also an ambulance in the area.

More to come.