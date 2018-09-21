One person is dead following a crash involving a truck and a car east of Gisborne this evening.

The crash happened on Whangara Rd just east of Makarori Beach Rd around 9pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around 9pm.

A man had died at the scene, police said in a statement.

The serious crash unit was in attendance.

In a statement, police said the stretch of road would likely remain closed for most of the night.

Motorists were being asked to avoid travelling in the area when possible.