Aucklanders were in for a hairy night out at the fifth annual New Zealand Beard & Moustache Competition.

Facial hair enthusiasts from all over the country met at Raynham Park on Auckland's Karangahape Rd last night to compete for the honour of winning Best Beard and Best Moustache.

Women wanting to participate could have fun with fake beards and moustaches in the category of Whiskerina.

Raffle tickets sold on the night raised funds for Lifeline.

Fellowship of the Beard NZ president, Ygnacio Cervio, was behind the event and has been working to get Auckland on the international facial hair stage.