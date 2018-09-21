The Kiwi parents of a 12-year-old girl mauled by a shark in the Whitsundays say their daughter is in a critical but stable condition - and the family is focusing on her recovery.

Hannah Papps became the second shark victim within 24 hours in the area when she was bitten at the popular holidaying spot yesterday afternoon.

'We would like to thank everyone who has helped and cared for Hannah, including the police, emergency services and the hospital teams," a statement released by her parents read.

It is understood Papps' parents are both New Zealanders.

Hannah is in a critical but stable condition in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Papps was originally thought to be from New Zealand, however a statement from the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service earlier today said she was in fact from Melbourne, Victoria.

"The 12-year-old girl was not from New Zealand as we originally advised," the statement said.

It was understood she had been holidaying with her father and sister.

RACQ CQ Rescue told The Courier-Mail the medical crew had described her injuries as "absolutely horrific".

"Unbelievably it's actually a really similar injury to what the lady yesterday suffered as well, exact same spot but opposite leg," a spokeswoman said.

It took CQ Rescue's medical team 20 minutes to treat the young girl on the beach after the attack.

"We landed on the beach of Whitsunday Island and the Whitsunday water police picked up our doctor and our paramedic, took them out to the vessel where she was and they got her into the boat and brought her back to the shore," she said.

After being treated on the beach, she was flown to Mackay Hospital for immediate treatment.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it has not been approached for consular assistance in relation to this incident.

Queensland Ambulance Service Mackay operations manager Tracey Eastwick said the girl had been in a critical condition.

"As you can imagine they're fairly large wounds with artery and bones, vessels, large haemorrhage," Ms Eastwick said.

The incident was reported at 1.45pm and the rescue chopper arrived a little over 30 minutes later.

Just over an hour later Queensland Ambulance Service said the child was conscious and being treated for a serious upper-leg injury. A critical-care paramedic was on the scene.

The attack happened at Sawmill Bay, near another terrifying attack yesterday.

A Tasmanian tourist remains in a critical condition in hospital following yesterday's attack.

Keen snorkeller Justine Barwick was swimming near a yacht at Cid Harbour off Sawmill Bay about 5pm when she was mauled by a shark, suffering a life-threatening bite to her upper right leg.​

The Agriculture and Fisheries Department will look to bait sharks in the Cid Harbour area tomorrow, in a bid to reduce the possibility of any further attacks.

Three drumlines with baited hooks will be deployed around the region tomorrow morning.

A Queensland Boating and Fisheries patrol vessel is also on site this afternoon to stop people from swimming where the two people were attacked.

"Fisheries Queensland has organised for the Queensland Shark Control Program contractor based at Mackay to deploy three shark control drumlines in the area tomorrow morning," the department said in a statement.

"Fisheries is working with other agencies including the police and marine parks."

The Queensland Government's shark control program operates at 85 of the state's most popular beaches.

"It is important to be aware that sharks inhabit the Queensland coastline, as well as estuaries, rivers, creeks, canals and streams - both saltwater and freshwater," the statement continued.