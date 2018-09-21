The winner of Lotto's Powerball on Wednesday night has not claimed their prize yet, meaning they are a millionaire who just doesn't know it yet.

A spokesperson for Lotto confirmed the $2.5million winning Powerball ticket, which was sold at Countdown Hastings has not been claimed.

However, the six First Divison winners from Hastings had claimed their prize.

"I can confirm that all six Lotto First Division prizes won in Hastings in Wednesday's Lotto draw have now been claimed," the spokesperson said.

"However, we're still waiting for the lucky Powerball winner to claim their prize! The $2.5m winning Powerball ticket was sold at Countdown Hastings."

There were 40 winning tickets of Lotto's First Division on Wednesday night, the largest number of winning tickets in a single draw since the game began in 1987.

There were not 40 winners however, Lotto confirming one person claimed all four of the winning tickets sold at Scott Drive Four Square in Flaxmere.

The other winning tickets were sold at Flaxmere Pharmacy and Pak'nSave Hastings.

If you brought your Lotto ticket at Countdown Hastings for Wednesday's draw, write your name of the back of your ticket and check it immediately in-store, online at MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can also contact Lotto NZ's Auckland Head Office on 0800 695 6886 to inquire about the best way to claim their prize.