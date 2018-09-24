Hundreds of jobs could be created in Rotorua, and millions of dollars of private investment sparked, following a multi-million dollar cash injection from the Government.

The Government today announced the city will get $27.4 million from the Provincial Growth Fund including $19.9m for the lakefront to match the $20m allocated by the council and up to $7.5m to go towards the Whakarewarewa Forest, with the same amount confirmed from the council.

The announcement was made by the Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre in front of city leaders and invited guests.

Mayor Steve Chadwick said these projects, signalled in the council's 2018 – 2028 Long-Term Plan, would enhance what the district already had and provided the community with the infrastructure it deserved.

"Government's support significantly helps council and iwi to progress forward much faster, and confirms the robust business cases for the two projects," Chadwick said.

Preliminary concept plans for the Lakefront include a 600m long boardwalk. Photo /Supplied

"Mā te mahi tahi, ka tutuki – Working together, we will succeed and this philosophy supports Council's vision, Tatau Tatau – we together.

"With support from mana whenua, we have seized the opportunity to apply for Provincial Growth Funding by selecting projects that are ready to be worked on and match the pūtea (funding) criteria," Chadwick said.

The council is seeking expressions of interest from companies to carry out the work, which is expected to start by the beginning of next year.

"These projects will not only benefit the tourism industry and our economy, but make Rotorua a more attractive place to live for our people and open the door to private investment," she said.

"Without strong partnerships with Government and mana whenua, the projects wouldn't be possible," Chadwick said.

The $19.9m grant for the Rotorua Lakefront will help fund several developments including a play area, new boardwalk, car parking, a new wharewaka, concrete and grass terraces and a cafe and restaurant space.

Artists impression of the redeveloped lakefront. Photo / Supplied

The economic impact analysis found the Lakefront development could create more than 470 jobs, with the potential to attract $305.7m of private investment, increase tourism expenditure by $363 million and lift GDP by $214 million.

Chadwick acknowledged the expertise of two Te Arawa entities which had helped develop the plan.

Pukeroa Ōruawhata Trust chairman Malcolm Short welcomed the government funding and acknowledged the collaborative approach to the redevelopment plan.

The Government has announced $27.4 million for the Rotorua Lakefront and forest redevelopment. Photo / File

"We have the opportunity to create a world-class space, which provides an opportunity for us to showcase the history and stories of Ngāti Whakaue, as well as some of the history of Te Arawa which is unique to Rotorua. These developments also potentially provide training opportunities including for rangatahi Māori (Māori youth)."

Te Arawa Lakes Trust chairman Sir Toby Curtis said the partnership approach was future-thinking and meant both the community and landscape would prosper.

"We have been working closely with council to ensure any mahi (work) that's carried out upholds the mauri (life force) of the environment, including the lake. We are pleased the Government has set aside pūtea that will enhance Rotorua for our community and our tamariki mokopuna (future generations)."

The redevelopment of Tokorangi Forest (Redwoods side of Whakarewarewa Forest) will mean better accessibility for a variety of users and improvements to public spaces including Long Mile Rd, the Visitor Centre, car parking and new entrance and forest hub.

Chadwick said CNI, Te Komiti Nui o Ngāti Whakaue and Tūhourangi had shaped the proposed plan for the forest and captured the essence of 'the Rotorua Way' – with economic impact analysis suggesting the project could create more than 130 jobs and potentially attract $68 million of private investment.

CNI chairman Bronco Carson said he was excited the redevelopment of the forest would create new opportunity for jobs, particularly for Māori youth, which was vital for Rotorua.

In the plan it said initial investment would focus on the Redwoods/Tokorangi visitor centre and Long Mile Rd. Photo / Supplied

"To have the ability to offer new employment options and training opportunities to locals, including to rangatahi Māori, is imperative. Improvements to the forest provide an endless number of possibilities and the ability to offer locals, like our rangatahi, opportunities on our own front door step."

Te Komiti Nui o Ngāti Whakaue chairwoman Pauline Tangohau said it was exciting to see iwi working together with the council to support the aspirations of mana whenua.

"This is about developing and enhancing Tokorangi and Whakarewarewa for our people, communities, long term users and future visitors to Rotorua. Collaboration weaves the vision of two worlds and enables visitors and locals who use this space to connect to the history of the area."



Tūhourangi Tribal Authority chairman Alan Skipwith welcomed the Government funding, saying it showed confidence in the district's growth.

"Rotorua is growing and it's exciting to know the Government supports our district's ambition to redevelop the forest and create new possibilities for the community."

Bay of Plenty region PGF investments to date

- Industrial Symbiosis Kawerau given $200,000 for Kawerau Pathways to Work.

- Tāne Mahuta New Zealand Ltd given $367,402 for Learn While You Earn.

- Te Puna Ora o Mataatua Charitable Trust given $1,760,886 for Whāia te rangatiratanga.

- Ngāti Whare Holdings given $5.8m for Minginui Nursery.

- Kiwirail given $250,000 for Rail Freight Opportunities in Kawerau/Murupara.

- Te Pou Oranga o Whakatōhea given $1m for Work readiness programme and distance learning hub.

- Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust given $753,000 for Workfit programme.

- Rotorua Lakes Council given $811,625 for Lakefront and Whakarewarewa Forest development.

Totalling $10,942,913.