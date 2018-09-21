A South Auckland doctor has been stripped of his medical certificate after he indecently assaulted six women.

Mushfiq Ahmad - who was convicted in 2016 for squeezing and poking women's breasts with his hands during physical examinations - has now had his registration ceased by the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

The tribunal also ordered Ahmad to pay $12,000 towards the costs of the tribunal.

A Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) of the Medical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ) laid a charge before the tribunal and it was heard in June.

In July 2016, Ahmad was sentenced to 12 month's home detention and ordered to pay $12,000 in reparations for emotional harm to the victims following a trial at the Manukau District Court.