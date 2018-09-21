An 82-year-old Northland man who picked up two hitchhikers has been bashed then dumped on the side of the road and his car stolen.

Sergeant Ryan Gray is urgently calling on members of the public to report any sightings of a red suzuki swift with the registration plate number GNS33.

He said the elderly man picked up two males near Kerikeri and was heading towards Kaikohe about 1.20pm today when he was bashed.

He was dumped in a gravel pit opposite the Kerikeri Airport gates.

"He is physically shaken and disoriented," Gray said.

"Anyone who sees this vehicle should call police immediately on 111."

