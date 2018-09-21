A man charged with murder following a stabbing in Upper Hutt yesterday afternoon has appeared in court today.

The 37-year-old appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning on a charge of murdering Glen Collins.

The defendant, who has interim name suppression, was barefoot and wore a tear-resistant gown during his appearance. He stood with his arms behind his back, looking at the floor.

Emergency services were called to Golders Rd shortly before 4.30pm yesterday after reports a man had been stabbed.

Advertisement

Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

Police said the death in was an "isolated incident" and they are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.

Police arrested the defendant at a house nearby for assault, but have now upgraded his charge to murder.

Reports into fitness to stand trial and a defence of insanity have been ordered.

The man was remanded in custody to Porirua Hospital, and will reappear in the High Court at Wellington next month.