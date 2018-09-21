A meth user who led police on two chases has been warned by a judge to clean up his act and find better mates or face losing contact with his children.

Andrew Garth Stewart, 39, admitted a raft of drugs, weapons, and driving charges at Christchurch District Court.

In sentencing Stewart today, Judge Raoul Neave warned him to stay clean.

"You have plenty of positive people in your life, and you need to get back to making them your focus, not the dregs with which you had been associating with," the judge said.

Stewart, of Christchurch, has made "very poor choices" of associates who had "poisoned" his life, the judge said, and that his use of methamphetamine had seen things spiral out of control.

It is quite clear, Judge Neave told Stewart, that unless his drug use is addressed, his life will "continue to disintegrate".

"It's in everyone's interest to tackle these problems.

"If you want to have any meaningful contact with your children, all this has got to stop."

In August last year, Stewart, sped off from police on Christchurch's Gloucester St before he was arrested in New Brighton.

His abandoned car was found to have an air pistol, ammunition, P utensils, and a crossbow and arrow in it.

In January this year, Stewart again took off from police, driving at speeds of up to 140km/h.

A month later, when Stewart was arrested for breaching bail, police found a bullet, ninja throwing stars, and two glass P pipes in his car. They later found he was carrying 310mg of meth.

In May when police went to Stewart's house to arrest an associate, they spotted Stewart throwing items out his bedroom window.

They found three glass pipes, five meth bags, a sawn-off shotgun under a mattress, and an air pistol.

Today, the court heard Stewart has spent around seven months in custody.

Judge Neave sentenced him to six months of community detention and two years' intensive supervision, with a daily curfew of 8pm-8am. He was disqualified from driving for six months.