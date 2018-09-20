Circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on Weymouth Beach, near Manurewa, are not considered to be suspicious.

Police were alerted to the scene about 1.10pm yesterday.

A fire crew also helped officers recover the body, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaeulua says it is early stages, but the death is being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out today to establish the cause of death, he said.

The deceased was yet to be formally identified.