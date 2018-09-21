A reality TV show winner who died paragliding on Mauao earlier this year had either misjudged his own ability, or a sudden gust put him off course.

Josh Tingey was a well-known paraglider who died while gliding above Mauao on February 17. He had proposed to his girlfriend just seven weeks earlier.

In 2016, he participated in and eventually won reality TV series Our First Home with fiancee Rebecca Wotton, his mother Theresa Tingey, and Wotton's father Henry Wotton.

This month, Coroner Wallace Bain released his findings into Tingey's death.

Bain said it was clear Tingey was regarded as a highly skilled, highly capable and very talented pilot. Tingey flew extensively for recreation.

On the afternoon of that Saturday, Tingey was paragliding off the western face of Mauao as part of a paragliding club event.

Some whose paragliders had larger wings decided not to fly because the wind, which at 25-35km/h that day, was too strong. Tingey and another person checked the conditions and felt they were fine because their gliders had smaller wings.

While Tingey was on his final flight he executed several "wing over" manoeuvres which brought him closer to Mauao and its cliff face, Bain said.

"Sadly, Joshua has either misjudged his ability to do his final 'wing over' without hitting the rocks or perhaps an unexpected gust has pushed him closer to the rocks at the last moment."

Josh Tingey (third from left) with finance Rebecca Wotton (second from left), mother Theresa Tingey and Rebecca's dad Henry Wotton as Our First Home winners. Photo / File

Tingey's death was witnessed by several people, including fellow paraglider Robert Gillard who has been in the flying industry for 43 years.

The findings stated Gillard watched Tingey take off "clean and precise" in what he felt was suitable equipment for the conditions. Tingey then flew back and forth in the "lift" for about 10 minutes before beginning the "wing overs" - a type of left and right bank turn which is an accelerated turn resulting in the wing diving and losing altitude.

Gillard watched as Tingey got closer to the side of the hill and expressed concerns for Tingey's safety to another person just before the crash. The findings state Gillard said Tingey just got too close.

Another paraglider, not named in the findings, saw Tingey take off and complete their manoeuvres, getting closer to Mauao. He said he believed Tingey got his timing wrong.

Members of the Bay of Plenty Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club stopped flights from Mauao for a month after Tingey's death in a sign of respect to his family and iwi.

Club member Dominique Le-Sellin said they looked at what, if any, improvements could be made.

"We tried to make sure that everyone was flying the safest way as possible."

Le-Sellin said the tragedy had strengthened the relationship of the club and iwi.

Parents Theresa and Graeme Tingey are overseas and declined to comment further on the findings. Fiancee Rebecca Wotton is also understood to be abroad and could not be reached.

At the time of Tingey's death, his mother described her son as "all go and all stop, with nothing in between".

"He never wasted a moment of his life."