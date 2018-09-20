A man will stand trial on serious charges that he assaulted a baby who died of injuries a year later.

The baby was allegedly assaulted on July 24 last year and a man was charged with two counts of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

A homicide inquiry was launched by police after the child died this July - just over a year later.

Police had said they were reviewing the case and considering laying homicide charges.

Advertisement

However, a High Court pre-trial hearing in Christchurch this morning heard that there will be no change to the charges that the man faces.

A trial is scheduled to start on November 12.

Neither the accused nor the victim can be identified for legal reasons.

The man will reappear in court on October 12 for a pre-trial callover.