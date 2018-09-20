A teenager who denies murdering a 20-year-old man, whose body was found on a Canterbury lifestyle block after a two-day police hunt, can be named for the first time today.

Heath Eric Morris, 18, is accused of killing Oliver Johnston, aka Oliver Greene, from Christchurch, between June 23 and June 28 this year.

When Morris first appeared at Christchurch District Court in July, a judge granted interim name suppression.

However, at a High Court hearing in Christchurch this morning, defence counsel Kerry Cook confirmed that the interim name suppression order lapsed today, and that continued suppression was not sought.

Morris also entered a not guilty plea to the charge of murder.

A trial is scheduled to begin on August 5 next year.

Morris was remanded in custody to October 4 for an electronically-monitored bail application hearing.

Johnston was found at the rural Woodend Beach property, 20kms north of Christchurch, two days after police were called to the Jelfs Rd property following reports a body was there.

Johnston's family has asked for privacy.