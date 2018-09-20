A well-loved and respected Whanganui doctor died of self-inflicted wounds and suffered from a severe depression he was adept at masking, according to a coroner's ruling.

Dr Chris Cresswell was found at Matipo Park on New Year's Eve in 2016 after he had gone out to ride his mountain bike.

He was Whanganui Hospital's acting head of the emergency department at the time as well as an active member of the Green Party.

Coroner J P Ryan ruled Cresswell's death as a suicide and that there was little that could have been done to prevent it.

As stipulated in the Coroner's Act 2006 people cannot make public the method of suicide or any suspected method.

"I am satisfied to a high degree of probability on the evidence before me that Dr Cresswell has intentionally set out to take his own life in a background of depression," the decision read.

"Dr Cresswell gave no indication to anybody of such an intention, and was clearly adept at masking the severity of the depression he was suffering.

"Therefore there was no opportunity for intervention which may have prevented the death. Given Dr Cresswell's age, specialist knowledge and life experience, I consider that he was aware that his actions would most likely result in his death."

The report detailed how Cresswell's body was found beside a trail at Matipo Park by a runner who saw Cresswell's bike lying against a tree.

The runner then found Cresswell sitting under a tree about two metres away from the trail and after he couldn't find a pulse he went to find help.

He found another cyclist walking up the trail who then called emergency services and the pair performed chest compressions with instructions from emergency services staff over the phone.

The ambulance and Fire Service then arrived and declared Cresswell deceased.

Earlier that day Creswell had spoken to his wife over the phone and told her he was going for a bike ride once he finished work.

Family friend Rochelle Bullock had also spoken to Cresswell that day when returning some property to him. He told her he was going for a bike ride and she said he appeared to be in good spirits.

Cresswell's wife told police her husband suffered a "depressive episode" about eight years earlier and over the seven weeks leading to his death had appeared to be in a state of depression. He hadn't been eating or sleeping well.

The coroner also cited evidence from Cresswell's GP who said the doctor was fit, robust and outgoing and mentioned an episode of depression in 2006.

The coroner said Cresswell had notified the Medical Council of the episode, took several weeks off work and took the antidepressant escitalopram for four months.



But the GP's report said that since the 2006 episode there had been no suggestion or record of any mental health issues or medications in the practice's notes.

The GP also reported Cresswell always seemed at peace and that he was a very able doctor with a positive outlook.

Coroner J P Ryan concluded that on the basis of the evidence from police, the pathologist and Cresswell's GP there was a high degree of probability that Cresswell intended to commit suicide.



Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.