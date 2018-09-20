The search for an Otago man missing for a day is continuing this morning following reports of a sighting of him.

Otanomomo man Ian Marshall, who is in his 60s, has been missing since yesterday morning. He was last seen about 11am in the Koau Rd area of South Otago.

Police received a report of a possible sighting on the riverbank near Crown St, Balclutha, about 6km from his home at 5pm yesterday.

He was believed to be wearing dark green overalls and gumboots.

If you have seen him or who have information about his whereabouts, call police on (03) 363 7400.